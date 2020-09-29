A state appellate court has upheld a more than $58 million judgment in a lawsuit against Wellmont Health System, which Ballad Health has now inherited following Wellmont’s merger with Mountain States Health Alliance.
Highland Physicians Inc., a 1,500-member independent practice association with caregivers mainly located in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, filed a suit against Wellmont in Sullivan County Law Court on Feb. 2, 2016, claiming the system was trying for the prior six years to undermine the association. A jury awarded HPI about $58 million in damages in December 2018.
Last Friday, the Tennessee Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s decision about the damages, but vacated more than $5 million in attorney’s fees and expenses after determining the trial court failed to submit those fees to the jury. The appeals court has sent that issue back to Sullivan County Law Court for further deliberation.
According to court records, HPI and Bristol Hospital, Wellmont’s predecessor, formed the Highlands Wellmont Health Network in 1993, which allowed the entities to more easily accomplish goals like negotiating contracts with health insurance companies.
Both HPI and Wellmont are 50% owners of the network, and are prohibited from competing with the network in accordance with the terms of a stockholders agreement. An amendment was reportedly made in 1995, but the lawsuit said the revisions did not alter the relationship between HPI and Wellmont or materially change the obligations under the agreement.
Court records said HPI and Wellmont operated within that network for several years, working with five different administrations during that time, but senior leadership at Wellmont began to change in 2011 or 2012.
The relationship between the two organizations subsequently deteriorated, and according to HPI, the health system attempted to undermine HPI, dismantle the network and reduce resources devoted to clinical integration.
The lawsuit claims the deterioration began under the administration of former Wellmont CEO Margaret “Denny” DeNarvaez, who started in that position in August 2010.
“From the outset, the new senior leadership took an adversary position to doctors not employed by Wellmont,” the complaint said.
In October 2012, for example, the lawsuit states DeNarvaez said during a meeting between Wellmont and HPI leadership that it was the system’s view that the independent doctors were “the real competition” — more so than Mountain States Health Alliance.
Additionally, HPI alleges Wellmont diverted two major insurance contracts from the network to itself, one in 2012 with Humana Medicare Advantage and the other in 2014 with Cigna.
HPI claims that Wellmont aggressively solicited Cigna to make a deal separate from the network, which included telling Cigna that the network wasn’t sufficiently clinically integrated. HPI claims that in turn cost the practice association tens of millions of dollars.
Clinical integration, according to the initial complaint, is a term used to describe the knitting together of specialties, providers and hospitals into a single functioning unit to improve medical service, contain costs and improve community health.
“We hope, as we have from before the suit began, that the parties can get back to where they were from 1993-2012, cooperating amicably to promote the health of the community,” Victoria Gilley, executive director of Highlands Physicians Inc., said Tuesday. “With many issues now resolved, we therefore hope the parties can work out those that remain and avoid further disputes.”
In a statement, Ballad Health said Wellmont, which is now a subsidiary of the health system, is evaluating the decision of the court and cannot comment on the ruling at this time.
“This case dates back to as early as 2011, and was filed in 2016 — nearly two years prior to the merger that created Ballad Health,” the system said. “The case does not involve Ballad Health or any of its current management, none of whom have any firsthand knowledge of the events leading to the lawsuit.”
In its statement, Ballad also touted several recent accomplishments: The system was recently highlighted by the largest health insurer in America and Harvard Medical School as an example for value-based healthcare, and BlueCross BlueShield named several Ballad Health hospitals as Centers of Distinction nationally.
Additionally, the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services identified Ballad Health as one of only 18 accountable care organizations in the nation to reduce the cost of healthcare for taxpayers in every year since the ACO programs were implemented.
“These successes have occurred because of the collaboration and partnership Ballad Health has with the region’s physician community, and we look forward to continuing on this productive path,” the system said.