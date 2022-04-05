The Watauga Historical Association will host local historical reenactor, Matthew Simerly during its meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton Haynes State Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City.
Simerly will be speaking about World War I during the meeting. His talk will specifically focus on the 30th Infantry, also known as the “Old Hickory Division,” in which some East Tennesseans served during the conflict.
The presentation also will be available by Zoom. Those who wish to join by Zoom are asked to call Lisa Germaine at 423-213-9819. A link will be sent via email to those interested in the Zoom presentation.
