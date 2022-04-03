Johnson City police have released the identity of a man killed Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in east Johnson City.
Police said the man was Richard N. Hoilman Sr., of Johnson City. Hoilman was pronounced dead at Johnson City Medical Center following the late afternoon incident.
A news release from the police department were sent to investigate a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Fairview Street and Roosevelt Street about 5:05 p.m.
An investigation showed that a Ford F-250 pulling a trailer was stopped on East Fairview waiting to turn left onto Roosevelt. A 2005 Honda motorcycle being driven by Hoilman was traveling east on East Fairview and failed to come to a stop before sideswiping another motorcycle and crashing into the rear of the trailer.
Police said the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call (423) 434-6143.