A North Carolina motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Jonesborough.
According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, George Eggers, 26, Hickory, North Carolina, was riding a 2014 Yamaha XVS was traveling north on Summit Drive when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Sheriff Keith Sexton said Eggers died from his injuries while being transported to Johnson City Medical Center by Washington County-Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
The sheriff’s office said the crash remained under investigation.