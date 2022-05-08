Johnson City police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday and charged him in connection with two recent shootings in the city.
According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Ja Mika Beard 18, Johnson City, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted secon- degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of reckless aggravated assault.
Police said that Beard was charged in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 30 in the downtown area. In that incident officers responded about 1 a.m. to the intersection of Tipton and Springs streets. A press release said that two bystanders were shot and received non-life-theatening injuries.
The second incident in which Beard was charged occurred at the Carver Housing Community, 500 Washington St., on May 4. Police said two people were shot and received non-life-threatening injuries in the 3 a.m. incident. During a news conference on Wednesday, Police Chief Karl Turner said on person received a leg injury while the other was wounded in the shoulder.
Police said that during the investigations into the shootings, Beard was developed as a suspect as a result of the evidence collected and witness statements obtained.
Beard and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of $500,000 bond for each incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Monday Washington County General Sessions Court.
These two shootings were part of a total of six shootings that have occurred in Johnson City since mid-April that police are investigating. The first shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. on April 16 at Monarch Apartments, 1109 University Parkway.
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was transported by private vehicle to Johnson City Medical Center related to the shooting. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was hit by multiple bullets. A caller told police they heard nine gunshots coming from the rear of the property.
Three more shootings took place at three separate locations in the city on the morning of April 19. The incidents took place at 900 Pardee Street, where two people fire shots into a home; near the intersection of West Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street, where a man fired several shots at a car; and at King Springs Road and Legion Street, where an abandoned car with several bullet holds was found.
The investigations into these shooting incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those wish to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submitted via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com