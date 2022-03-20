A Watauga man was arrested Sunday afternoon after attempting to deliver drugs into the Washington County Detention Center by using a drone.
According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, detention officers spotted a drone flying over one of the recreation yards of the jail. The drone was carrying a package wrapped in black electrical tape suspended by fishing line.
As the drone operator was attempting to deliver package, officers were able to grab it, breaking the fishing line.
The drone then attempted to fly away but crashed a short time later when the remaining fishing line was blown into the drone’s propellers. The drone crashed in a wooded area behind the jail.
This was witnessed by responding deputies who saw a man, later identified as Dustin J. Garland, 31, standing directly under the hovering drone. Garland was seen walking away from the scene as the drone began to crash. He was arrested in the immediate area where the controller for the drone was found.
The release said Garland was wearing a backpack containing items consistent with elements of the incident. The drone’s payload was examined by the arresting officers and was believed to contain Suboxone strips and Suboxone pills, Oxycodone pills and loose smoking tobacco.
Garland was charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and one count of flying a drone over a government infrastructure.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing and more charges are possible.
Garland was booked into the Detention Center. He is scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.