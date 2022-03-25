KINGSPORT — The Easter season is approaching and there is no better way to celebrate than to watch the story of the passion of Christ come alive on stage.
LampLight Theatre is bringing back one of its original Easter productions, “Once for All.” This production promises to bring great quality family entertainment with a timeless message. The authentic costumes, elaborate set design, original songs, and a beautiful story will take you on a journey to biblical Jerusalem in an incredible display of the compassion of Christ toward those who have been rejected in their lives.
“Once for All” brings the audience back to the time when Jesus walked among His people. As Jesus embraces His destiny to suffer as their Messiah, the forsaken are drawn to His words of hope and grace.
However, the outcasts aren’t the only ones that are drawn in by this new Savior. Cuza, manager of Herod’s household, finds that his own wife, Joanna, has become a follower of Christ. By doing so, Joanna puts Cuza’s job, and their lives, in jeopardy.
The play allows the audience to witness incredible miracles, join the celebration as Jesus heals the sick and raises the dead and learn about how all who come to follow Jesus can be redeemed. Nonetheless, that redemption comes at a price; as the dreams of Jesus’ followers seem to be crushed on a cross at Calvary. Sacrifices must be made to pay the debt of sin, so Jesus pays the price, “Once for All.”
Performances will begin April 1 and will run through April 24. Shows will run Friday and Saturday nights at 7 with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. On April 8, there will be a Youth Night, which will feature a special youth challenge from Billy Wayne Arrington and half-price student tickets. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances.
Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students and free for children 5 and under. Groups of 10 or more will receive a discount.
For reservations and information, call the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.
The LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport.
