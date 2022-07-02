Police badge

A Jonesborough man was killed Friday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a FedEx truck.

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Randy J. Tucker, 47, 151 Clarks Creek Road, Jonesborough, was killed in the crash that took place about 2:57 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road.

Police said that when officers arrived they discovered Tucker had been traveling west on Cherokee Road when his motorcycle rear-ended the box truck, which was attempting to back into a driveway at the time. The driver of the FedEx truck was not injured.

Police said speed was believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

The JCPD's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

