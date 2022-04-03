An Elizabethton man and woman were arrested Saturday following a shooting death at Doe River Apartments, 1700 Dave Buck Road.
According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were sent to the apartments after a report of a gun being fired in the parking lot area. When they arrived, officers found Mark Gibble dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police said that during a prelminary investigation, it was revealed that Gibble had been in an argument with another man over the attempted theft of a motor vehicle. During the argument, Gibble was shot once in the head.
Police arrested Tori S. Mann, of Elizabethton, and charged him with one count of first-degree/felony murder and attempted theft of property (motor vehicle) over $2,500.
Also charged in the shooting was Stephanie Lipford, also of Elizabethton. Lipford is facing charges of accessory after the fat of first-degree/felony murder and attempted theft of property over $2,500.
Both Mann and Lipford were transported to the Washington County Detention Center. Man was being held on $110,000 bond and Lipford was being held on $5,000 bond.
Police said the investigation into the shooting was continuing. Anyone with any information about the incident was asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or you can submit a tip via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.