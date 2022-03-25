GREENEVILLE — Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium for an evening of family worship and praise with The Collingsworth Family.
The group will sing at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Since their first engagement together as musicians for a church camp in Petersburg, Michigan, in August 1986 until now, the ministry God has given Phil and Kim Collings-worth has expanded and flourished until it is a full-time livelihood that involves their entire family.
Their boundaries of influence have expanded until they have sung and played all over the United States (as well as internationally) into their 36th year of ministry.
Their constant, persistent attention to cutting-edge arranging, musical excellence, and a proper balance of spiritual emphasis are the keys to success God has helped them tap.
Phil and Kim’s actual base of ministry began during their college days. Since that time, many ministry opportunities have come across their pathway, including public performance, music education and finally transitioned to an all-concert ministry.
Their ministry is featured regularly on the nation’s largest gospel music syndicated radio program, “The Gospel Greats with Rodney Baucom.”
They also can be heard on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio, GMT, The DayStar Television Network, INSP, and at Christmas on the Trinity Broadcasting Television Network.
Tickets for the group’s appearance at Niswonger start at $25 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at (423) 638-1679.
Contributed to the Press