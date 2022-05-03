Andrew Johnson and his connections to Greene County will be the topic of Thursday's meeting of the Watauga Historical Association. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton Haynes State Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St., Johnson City.
Zachary Miller will be the speaker for the meeting. Miller is originally from Piney Flats and has a degree in political science, as well as a bachelor's in history from East Tennessee State University. He is currently a graduate student in history at ETSU focusing on Reconstruction history.
Miller also works at Tipton-Haynes and is a descendant of Col. John Tipton. He previously served as a congressional staffer for Rep. Phil Roe and later an intern for Phil Bredesen. Miller has volunteered at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site since 2018.
Johnson was the 17th president of the United States, serving from 1865 to 1869. He assumed the presidency upon the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Johnson was a Democrat who ran with Lincoln on the National Union ticket, coming to office as the Civil War ended.
A Zoom connection also will be provided for the meeting. Anyone interested in attending by Zoom is asked to call Lisa Germaine at 423-213-9819 or by email to dkgmkrus@charter.net and she will provide the link to the meeting.