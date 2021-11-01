Local filmmakers are producing a documentary celebrating the legacy of African-Americans in Appalachia. Formerly titled “The Black Appalachian,” the filmmakers have chosen to rebrand the project with a new name: “Appalachian Soul.”
Local leader Adam Dickson, who is also a producer of the film, said he believes the name better represents and supports the mission of the project.
“The title coincides with our desire to showcase individuals who love the mountains and also appreciate their cultural heritage,” said Dickson, who is the director of the Langston Centre in Johnson City. “ ‘Appalachian Soul’ to me implies two distinct characteristics — Appalachian and black — that are symbiotic. It is this diversity that shapes my American identity.”
In Dickson’s opinion, the movie could also impact the region’s economic and tourist development.
“Appalachian Soul has the potential to convince diverse populations that our community is a great place to live, work, and/or play,” Dickson said.
The idea for the film was shared with Dickson by local filmmaker Josh Mancuso, who is also a producer and co-director.
“I want to be part of films that make a difference and make an impact,” Mancuso said. “Appalachian Soul is a catalyst to show the world that African-Americans in Appalachia have a legacy and an important story to tell. I’m grateful to be a small part of making this project a reality.”
Mancuso and Dickson brought on board Charlotte, North Carolina-based filmmaker Frederick Murphy, to help bring the project to life. Murphy’s production company, History Before Us, specializes in telling African-American stories with the goal of preserving history for future generations.
“We are excited to contribute to the longstanding efforts in recognizing and preserving the legacy of African-Americans in Appalachia,” Murphy said. Our desire is to not only uncover the history of African-Americans in the region, but to also highlight residents who utilize their efforts in sharing traditions, impact, and future endeavors.”
Mancuso and Murphy have captured footage and interviews in Northeast Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky. They will soon be headed to West Virginia, as well as other parts of the region, to continue documenting impactful stories for the film.
“This project should be considered an asset, along with countless others advocating and amplifying the voices of African-Americans in Appalachia,” Murphy said. “It is imperative that we create a comprehensive narrative in order to provide a more clear and concise understanding of Appalachian beauty.”
The film has been made possible by funding from The 400 Years of African-American History Commission, as well as funding from East Tennessee State University.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the partnership and support of ETSU and the 400 Years Commission,” Dickson said. “Producing a feature documentary film is a big undertaking, and we couldn’t do it without their contributions.”
The filmmakers plan to showcase “Appalachian Soul” in towns throughout Appalachia, as well as in film festivals nationwide in 2022.