The Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is now taking applications for its 2020-21 Field School Winter Business Intensive courses to teach beginning farmers more about the business of agriculture.
Program Director Lexy Close said this year’s program will be held through a series of eight workshops from Nov. 12 through March 2021. They will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything is going to be online over Zoom webinars, which is what we were doing over the summer with our summer field school,” she said.
The program is accredited by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, allowing graduates to qualify for two educational credits toward the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program Producer Diversification Cost-Share Program.
Sessions will be led by more than 20 agriculture experts from USDA Extension, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and “experienced local farmers who provide an inside look into their operations” through videos.
“Each one will have one or two speakers from Extension or the Natural Resource Conservation Service or some other farmer support agency in Tennessee, and we’ll also include at least one experienced farmer,” Close said. “We’ll go out and record an interview and tour that person’s farm, and then we’ll do a live Q&A with them.
“It’s nice in this case that we’ll be able to show people a video of each farm.”
The Winter Business Intensive is mainly designed for farmers with farm experience looking to hone in on business ideas, according to Close.
“This will be about how to identify what markets they want to get into based on an evaluation of their resources, their interests, what skills they have and what their land will be good for. It teaches them how to evaluate all of those things and put a plan together,” she said.
“With farming, you’re going to be out there probably 60-70 hours a week, especially during the busy seasons, so it has to be something you’re passionate about.”
Close said this year’s intensive will also feature webinars for students who wish to network with peers.
Attendees will receive a hard copy of the book, “Whole Farm Management,” and other helpful resources for their business plans. Students will be able to keep the recorded webinars that they can use for future reference or in case they miss a live webinar.
Tuition fees are $150 per person or $250 for two people from the same farm. Close said they will “probably take registration up to Nov. 6,” but early registration will last up until Oct. 15.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2GDdWiQ, and use the code “EarlyBird2020” for $50 off registration until Oct. 15.
Applications and more information can also be found at arcd.org/field-school.