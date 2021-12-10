Gayle Manchin, the Appalachian Regional Commission federal co-chair, will address ETSU graduates during the commencement ceremony today at 10 a.m.
Manchin, who is the wife of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, was nominated for the federal co-chair position by President Joe Biden. As part of her position, she works alongside the ARC’s 13 member governors, state alternatives and program managers and a network of local development districts to help strengthen economic growth in Appalachia.
“I spend part of my time trying to learn more about the staff and the work they do which is phenomenal,” said Manchin. “And then I spend the rest of my time visiting states to see what our projects are and how we’re impacting that state and the people and the region. Of course what you see is the commonality. I mean, the topography, the land, the graciousness of the people. It’s just been a joy to learn and to have this opportunity to serve.”
Manchin said her biggest goal for the ARC is to bring the different parts of Appalachia together to accomplish projects with a bigger regional impact.
“You look at all of these projects that we have funded and how similar some of them are,” said Manchin. “There are 13 states applying for grants. I believe if we worked more together, so we are 423 counties, I think if we worked more as 423 counties and less as 13 states we could do more for the region.”
Prior to her work with the ARC, Manchin served as president of the West Virginia State Board of Education, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Office of Education and the Arts and as West Virginia’s First Lady from 2005 until 2010.
“My background is education, but I’ve always worked, not only in education, but my community work has always been around children and families and those types of programs,” said Manchin.
In her commencement speech, Manchin said she wants to stress that young people from East Tennessee should feel proud of where they’re from.
“I hope that young people graduating from here feel that pride of who they are, where they’re from, and that through agencies like the ARC partnering with the state and with their local communities that good things are happening,” she saidManchin.
Sean Fox, the recipient of ETSU’s Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching, will address graduating students during the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony. Fox is a lecturer and microbiology lab coordinator in the Department of Health Sciences in the College of Public Health.
ETSU will confer more than 1,300 degrees today during its commencement ceremonies in the Ballad Health Athletic Center.