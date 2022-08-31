Bantu Crown by Carrington Ware

‘Bantu Crown’ by Carrington Ware.

 CONTRIBUTED

“Y’all Don’t Hear Me: The Black Appalachia,” curated by East Tennessee State University graduate Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee and featuring artists, poets and musicians from the 13 states of the Appalachian region, is on display over the next month at both the Slocumb Galleries and Tipton Gallery.

Whiteside-McGee said the title “Y’all Don’t Hear Me” was inspired by her grandfather, a pastor, and as a “statement by someone who feels disregarded.”

