The Wolfe Brothers Furniture Factory will be the subject at the next meeting of the Watauga Historical Association on Thursday, June 2. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton Haynes State Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St., in Johnson City.
The factory began in 1888 and has been the heart and soul of Piney Flats for more than a century. Once the community’s largest employer, it’s now dilapidated and on the verge of collapse.
Robert Sorrell will share the manufacturer’s history during a presentation about Piney Flats, as well as the Piney Flats Historical District and Rocky Mount State Historic Site. He also will talk about what local residents are doing to preserve the factory’s history.
For those who would like to join remotely, the group will have a Zoom link.
Anyone interested in attending remotely is asked to contact Lisa Germaine at dkgmkrus@charter.net for that link.