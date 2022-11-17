Following news of a sheriff's department investigation of a reported assault of a Daniel Boone High School football player, students and community members have voiced their discomfort and concerns for student safety.
School system officials on Tuesday said an assault did occur, and on Wednesday the Washington County Sheriff's Office said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been called in to assist the sheriff's office in its investigation of the incident.
The WCSO said the assault happened on school grounds when the students involved were unsupervised.
After the allegations surfaced earlier this month, several members of the DBHS community have commented about it on social media. On Facebook some people have expressed their concern that the incident would not be fully investigated due to the success the football team has seen this season. One user encouraged others to meet at Washington County Schools central office to protest the continuation of the football season.
Additionally, as of Thursday afternoon, over 750 students and community members had signed a petition on change.org voicing their discomfort with recent events. Numerous students added notes to their signatures saying that they feel unsafe going to school.
The person who first posted the petition wrote:
“As you know, there have been some ongoing events happening at Daniel Boone including teachers and football players. I feel like some kids could feel unsafe coming to Boone with these events that are happening. I think that I should be able to come to school, feel safe, and not have to worry about bad things happening… I feel the DBHS students need at least a week off to calm down and release stress. We need to speak up and have our voices heard. We deserve to feel safe.”
Another wrote:
“I'm a senior here, and despite all the scandals that have happened at this school since my freshman year, this year has been the worst. I don't feel safe coming here anymore, the counselor has her hands full as the only mental health professional qualified to see all of us, and kids aren't getting the trauma help they need… we need more than a week off, we need professional counseling..."
Washington County School officials could not be reached for comment on these statements. Investigations into the physical assault are ongoing, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children’s Services all taking part.