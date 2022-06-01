BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released the identity of a Memorial Day boating accident on South Holston Lake.
Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport, was killed in an accident involving a deck boat and a personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County on Monday, the TWRA said in a news releasee.
Wildlife officers said that at around 6 p.m., a deck boat with three occupants on board collided with a PWC carrying two passengers just upstream of the 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina.
The male operator of the PWC and Hess were transported by boat back to 421 access area where they were met by emergency services. The man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries and Hess was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Both PWC occupants were wearing personal flotation devices. No one on board the deck boat was injured, the TWRA said.