GREENEVILLE — Four individuals who have performed impressively during their careers earned awards from the Tusculum University Alumni Association during the higher education institution’s annual Homecoming celebration.

Erika Barker, a 2015 graduate; Mary Jo Slagle, a 1961 graduate; Jeanne Stokes, who retired as director of federal TRIO programs at Tusculum; and Dr. Jeff Burleson, assistant professor of education, were honored Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Annual Alumni Meeting and Memorial Service on campus. The Office of Alumni Engagement requested nominations from graduates, and the Alumni Executive Board chose the winners.

