Standing left to right following the awards ceremony are Bob Kleinertz, Erika Barker, Dr. Scott Hummel, Dr. Jeff Burleson, Dr. Greg Nelson, Mary Jo Slagle, Nicole Rader and Jeanne Stokes.
Erika Barker, middle, a 2015 Tusculum graduate, stands with Bob Kleinertz, left, president of the Alumni Executive Board, and her husband, Ryan, also a 2015 graduate, after receiving her award.
Jeanne Stokes, middle, retired director of federal TRIO programs at Tusculum, poses with Bob Kleinertz, left, president of the Alumni Executive Board, and Peggy Brewer, a 1989 graduate, after receiving her award.
Mary Jo Slagle, middle, a 1961 Tusculum graduate, stands with Angela White Wilson, left, a 1977 graduate, and Bob Kleinertz, president of the Alumni Executive Board, after receiving her award.
GREENEVILLE — Four individuals who have performed impressively during their careers earned awards from the Tusculum University Alumni Association during the higher education institution’s annual Homecoming celebration.
Erika Barker, a 2015 graduate; Mary Jo Slagle, a 1961 graduate; Jeanne Stokes, who retired as director of federal TRIO programs at Tusculum; and Dr. Jeff Burleson, assistant professor of education, were honored Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Annual Alumni Meeting and Memorial Service on campus. The Office of Alumni Engagement requested nominations from graduates, and the Alumni Executive Board chose the winners.
“These four exceptional people have excelled in their lives and exhibit a deep love for Tusculum,” said Nicole Rader, the university’s director of alumni and community engagement. “They have represented Tusculum with pride, and their accomplishments in their careers set an example for today’s students to emulate.”
Slagle earned the Pioneer Award, which honors an alum for outstanding or meritorious achievement in that person’s profession; distinguished service to church, community, country and humanity; and loyal service to Tusculum. The princess of Rankin Hall in 1960, she has deep roots in Tusculum with her husband, father-in-law and daughter also being alums. She had a wonderful experience teaching for more than 35 years and was honored several times as the Greene County Teacher of the Year. She was elected to the Greene County Commission and served on several state commissions.
Barker received the Frontier Award, which honors an alum’s outstanding or meritorious achievement in their career and loyal service to Tusculum. The recipient must have graduated at least five years ago but no more than 15 years ago. She earned a bachelor’s degree in museum studies and history from Tusculum and has worked at a variety of museums and historic sites, including her current role as curatorial manager at the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol. She is an Alumni Executive Board member along with her husband Ryan, another 2015 graduate. The couple were married under the landmark Old Oak Tree at Tusculum in 2017.
Stokes earned the National Alumni Recognition Award, which honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the university. She retired in 2020 after 31 years of service to Tusculum. When Stokes became middle school Talent Search coordinator at Tusculum in 1989, the university had one Upward Bound program and one Talent Search program. After she became director in 1991, she wrote grants that enabled Tusculum to grow the number of these programs by three. Stokes also wrote the grant to start the first Student Support Services program at Tusculum.
Dr. Burleson garnered the National Living Faculty Award, which recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the university’s academic programs. One former student said he teaches students how to be quality students and quality individuals in society through leadership and management training. He is also credited with working hard to recruit students. Another former student said Dr. Burleson always goes above and beyond to help when he sees a need on campus and exhibits a caring and positive demeanor.
“We are thrilled to recognize these individuals and thank them for supporting the university in profound ways,” said Kim Kidwell, associate vice president of institutional advancement. “Their presence at Tusculum during Homecoming is a wonderful reminder of their vast contributions and the university’s history of excellence.”