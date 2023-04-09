BRISTOL — Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and other speakers delivered a message of helping others and victory in Sunday’s Bristol Motor Speedway Easter celebration prior to the Food City Dirt Race.

Tebow, the sports icon and evangelist, opened with a personal story of how seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty heard the story of how Tebow, as a college student at the University of Florida, had an old beat-up Ford Thunderbird. Unbeknownst to Tebow, the NASCAR legend had the car picked up and brought back to the race shops in North Carolina.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you