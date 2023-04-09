BRISTOL — Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and other speakers delivered a message of helping others and victory in Sunday’s Bristol Motor Speedway Easter celebration prior to the Food City Dirt Race.
Tebow, the sports icon and evangelist, opened with a personal story of how seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty heard the story of how Tebow, as a college student at the University of Florida, had an old beat-up Ford Thunderbird. Unbeknownst to Tebow, the NASCAR legend had the car picked up and brought back to the race shops in North Carolina.
He brought Tebow to the shop where Petty surprised him with a car that had not only been restored, but was in better shape than ever before. He compared it to when a person accepts Christ into to their life.
“The King of NASCAR did something for me that I couldn’t do myself,” Tebow said. “That car was on its way to destruction. We’re also on the way to destruction because of sin, but the gift of life is eternal through Jesus. God did something for us that we couldn’t do for ourselves.”
After the service, Tebow spoke of how much he enjoyed sharing the story with a NASCAR crowd that could truly appreciate it.
“I’ve been telling that story about Mr. Petty many times, how his kindness impacted me,” Tebow said. “He was just so awesome and to be share that here with a fan base that loves him so much. It was such a unique perspective of what he did.”
Several NASCAR drivers attended the service as well as NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell and Speedway Motorsports Chairman Marcus Smith. The service also featured special music from Christian artists Cory Asbury and Phil Wickham, and other speakers.
NASCAR driver Aric Almirola opened with a prayer to celebrate that Jesus rose from the grave. Madison Stenhouse, wife of Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., reminded the congregation of the importance of having hope.
“The same victory Jesus had over death is available to us,” she said, referring to the Bible verse Isaiah 53:5.
Her husband also remembered time with family and Easter dinners at his grandmother’s house.
Tebow followed up on the message of hope with the statement that what compels you is the love of Christ, not by some guy cut five times by the NFL. Still, Tebow talked about being blessed for his football career and being able to play five years of professional baseball in the New York Mets organization.
Most all, he was happy to share the message with a large crowd at the speedway and many, many more on national television.
“It’s exciting to celebrate Easter in a way that so many people are involved,” Tebow said. “Sports have always been so big in my life, but we have to remember the greatest thing we get to do is not win or score. It’s to celebrate Jesus and to be able to do it with some of these amazing friends we have.”
Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell was glad to see such a huge turnout and to bring an Easter service to fans, especially with so many traveling far from home.
“There are so many people in town and if you’re going celebrate Easter today, where better than right here in Bristol,” Caldwell said. “It is such a neat opportunity for us to showcase Easter with a talented group like Tim Tebow, Cory Asbury and Phil Wickham. The drivers in NASCAR have the Motor Racing Outreach church service every week. To be able to partner with them on this for this celebration was really special.”