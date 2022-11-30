Press staff writer Kayla Hackney decorates the Johnson City Press tree in Founders Park. While the Candy Land celebration got under way last weekend, there remains plenty of opportunities to take part in holiday festivities in downtown Johnson City.
Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season.
Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
“One thing we really tried to do this year was to make sure that we have something offered every single weekend up until the holidays,” said Lindsey Jones, deputy director of Main Street at Connect Downtown Johnson City. “We’ve accomplished that this year and we’re very excited for the community to enjoy it.”
This weekend’s events kick off with the Holiday Sip, Shop, & Stroll, a night of shopping and socializing from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $15, and come with a limited-edition Johnson City insulated tumbler, a raffle entry, and exclusive deals, snacks and beverages from participating businesses. Shoppers can find a list of businesses and their deals on Downtown Johnson City’s website, where they can also purchase tickets or buy them day of at check-in inside of the King Center.
“It’s a great time to save a little bit, but also to support local and buy a unique gift,” said Jones. “This year we have more downtown merchants than we’ve ever had before in retail, so there’s a lot of opportunities out there to knock out your Christmas shopping.”
Saturday is the Johnson City Christmas Parade, organized by Blue Plum. Back for the first time in two years, this season’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.” This free family event begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes on until 12 noon. The parade will travel along West State of Franklin before winding through downtown and ending on East State of Franklin; a map of the parade route can be found online.
Following the parade, 88.3 WCQR will present its 25th Anniversary and Christmas celebration, offering free cookies, hot chocolate and Christmas carols at the Founders Park pavilion from 4 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9 will feature the Tails & Paws Holiday Festival, a fundraiser benefiting the Washington County Animal Shelter. Running from 3 to 8 p.m., the festival includes the Here Comes Santa Paws 5K Walk/Run, a donation truck, pony rides, food trucks, live music and more.
Next up is the Holiday Market on Dec. 10, featuring over 40 local vendors at the Founders Park pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will include free pictures with Santa Claus, courtesy of Johnson City Aerial Photography, making it the perfect family outing.
On Dec. 11, the Goose Chase will host the Jingle 5K, a timed run through the Christmas trees in Founders Park and King Commons Park for the whole family. The event will begin with a kids race at 6:40 p.m., before the kickoff of the 5K at 7 p.m. Runners will receive a shirt with this year’s logo and a finisher’s ornament. Online registration is now open.
Finally, on Dec. 18, the Science Hill High School orchestra will be playing live Christmas carols at Founders Park pavilion.