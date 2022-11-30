Hackney Candy Land

Press staff writer Kayla Hackney decorates the Johnson City Press tree in Founders Park. While the Candy Land celebration got under way last weekend, there remains plenty of opportunities to take part in holiday festivities in downtown Johnson City.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season.

Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.

