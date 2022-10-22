featured Skydiver hurt at football game dies from injuries From staff reports Johnson City Press Oct 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A skydiver injured after a jump at Friday night’s Musket Bowl football game died from his injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.The incident occurred on the field just before the annual rivalry game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools at David Crockett High in Jonesborough.School system officials said mental health professionals will be available at both high schools Monday.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Game Skydiver Sport David Crockett High Rivalry Football Injury School System Education Health Professional Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR