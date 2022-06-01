The South Central Ruritan will host the Tennessee Walking Horse Show (Classic) on Saturday, June 4.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 6. Only one show per year is held at this location.
The concession stand will be open. The club is located at 2639 Tenn. Highway 107, Chuckey.
• Greenwood: The Greenwood Ruritan, 118 Crockett Road, Jonesborough, behind Eden United Methodist Church, will have a steak dinner on Saturday, June 11, from 5-7 p.m.
The cost is a suggested donation of $10. The club is also seeking new members.