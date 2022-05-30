Members of American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 held their public observance of Memorial Day on Monday morning.
The event was held at the "Spirit of the American Doughboy" statue in front of the Memorial Park Community Center on East Main Street, across the street from the Municipal and Safety Building.
The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and a review of the origins of the Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a wreath at the foot of the Doughboy statue.