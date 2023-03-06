A multi-day hearing in the case of Howard Hawk Willis began Monday in Washington County Criminal Court with several of Willis’ previous lawyers being called to testify.

Willis was convicted of the murders of 17-year-old Adam Chrismer and 16-year-old Samantha Leming Chrismer, both of Chickamauga, Georgia, and sentenced to death in 2010. The boy’s head and hands were found in Boone Lake in October 2002, and the bodies of both teens were found a few days later in Johnson City in a storage unit assigned to Willis’ mother.

