A multi-day hearing in the case of Howard Hawk Willis began Monday in Washington County Criminal Court with several of Willis’ previous lawyers being called to testify.
Willis was convicted of the murders of 17-year-old Adam Chrismer and 16-year-old Samantha Leming Chrismer, both of Chickamauga, Georgia, and sentenced to death in 2010. The boy’s head and hands were found in Boone Lake in October 2002, and the bodies of both teens were found a few days later in Johnson City in a storage unit assigned to Willis’ mother.
After nine lawyers, the judge ruled Willis would have to represent himself at trial, accusing him of creating conflict with his attorneys in order to avoid a trial. Willis’ current attorneys say the accusation is unfair.
Willis is petitioning for a new trial on the grounds that several of his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to represent himself, claiming he was not provided with sufficient resources to defend himself. At the time of the original trial, Willis’ defense was that he did not commit the murders and that he was set up.
He also claimed there was no evidence connecting him to the murder weapon. The jury believed otherwise and he was later sentenced to death.
Several of Willis’ previous lawyers were called to testify on Monday, and each of them said Willis was in fact a difficult client to work with. James Bowman, one of Willis’ first attorneys on the case, testified that his reason for withdrawal was due to a conflict of interest based on Willis’ refusal to discuss certain details.
“Personally, I think we got along quite well. He would fall into that category though of a difficult client,” Bowman said. “He had his notions of what he wanted to talk about, and he had his notions of how he wanted to handle this case. If Mr. Willis didn’t want to talk about that issue, it didn’t happen.”
Bowman says this made it impossible to pursue certain defenses, and as a result he chose to withdraw from the case. Woody Smith and Dennis Brooks, both previous attorneys for Willis, also testified on their time on the case along with answering questions regarding whether they had requested any scientific experts to testify as part of their defense.
“We ultimately came to the conclusion that with Mr. Willis’ defense being that he simply didn’t do it, then some of these scientific issues were not as important as they would have been had a different defense been offered,” Smith said. “We had discussed the possibility of a psychological evaluation, and that was probably the main one that we had an issue with the judge requiring us to show results of that to the state, and we didn’t want that. I didn’t want to give them any ammo in cross examination, had we put Mr. Willis on the stand.
The hearing is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., and Willis’ defense stated they hope to wrap things up on Thursday.