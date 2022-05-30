BRISTOL, Tenn. — One person was killed Monday evening in a boating accident involving a pontoon boat and a personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County, according to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Wildlife officers said that at around 6 p.m., a pontoon boat with three occupants on board collided with a personal watercraft carrying two passengers just upstream of the 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina.
The male operator and the female passenger of the personal watercraft were transported by boat back to the 421 access area where they were met by emergency services. The male was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries and the female passenger was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Both personal watercraft occupants were wearing personal flotation devices. No one on board the pontoon boat was injured.
The TWRA said that out of respect for the family, the victim’s identity will be withheld until Tuesday.
The agency said that the incident remains under investigation.