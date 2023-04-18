The Tri-Cities Airport will implement new X-ray scanners at security checkpoints in the coming weeks as a part of the Transportation Security Administration's expansion of security technology.
The installation of the state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanners is scheduled to begin on April 24 and last until May 5. One lane will be closed each week.
During this time, passing through the TSA checkpoint will be slower, as the security officers and passengers learn the new procedure.
The new CT scanners generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bags using an algorithm, which will allow passengers to keep laptops and other devices in carry-on bags. This new technology will also reduce the need for secondary bag checks and allows officers to better view the contents of the bag.
To comply with operating requirements of the CT scanner system, every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening, and items cannot be placed directly on the X-ray belt. Oversized bags can not be accommodated through the smaller opening to the X-ray tunnel on the CT unit.
TSA officers will be available to assist passengers with these new procedures.
"We understand that the installation of the new CT scanners at our TSA checkpoint may cause some inconvenience for our passengers," Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said. "However, we strongly urge everyone to plan ahead and arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time. If you do not show up early, it's very possible you may miss your flight."
Airport administration also said gate checking bags will no longer be allowed. If passengers are checking bags, they will need to do so at the airline counter, which closes 45 minutes before scheduled departure time.