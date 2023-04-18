Airport (copy)

The Tri-Cities Airport will soon install new CT scanners to examine the contents of passengers' bags.

The Tri-Cities Airport will implement new X-ray scanners at security checkpoints in the coming weeks as a part of the Transportation Security Administration's expansion of security technology.

The installation of the state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanners is scheduled to begin on April 24 and last until May 5. One lane will be closed each week.

