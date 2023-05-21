BLOUNTVILLE — A 101-year-old Piney Flats native returned home Sunday following a weekend visiting the nation’s capital as part of the Lone Eagle Honor Flight.
Eli Torbett Jr., known by family and friends as "Tab," was one of millions of young Americans to be drafted during World War II.
Until this past weekend, he had never had a chance to participate in Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington to visit the nation’s national war monuments.
“I enjoyed seeing all the people around me,” Torbett said after landing at Tri-Cities Airport, where family and friends waited to greet him.
Torbett, who served in Germany and France following the attack at Pearl Harbor, said he made many friends on the trip, including people from around the country.
Torbett and his trip guest, friend Larry Smith, had a chance to visit the World War II Memorial, Navy Memorial, the Pentagon, Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Torbett said they also witnessed the changing of the guard.
Smith said the Piney Flats veteran became a focal point wherever they went in Washington. Countless people would stop to greet Torbett, shake his hand and thank him for his service, Smith said.
Torbett was especially happy to meet with small children who also greeted the veteran.
The veteran’s family and friends cheered as he came through the terminal at Tri-Cities Airport. They held balloons and welcome home signs, and greeted him with hugs.
Torbett learned about Honor Flight several months ago and spoke with many organizers to plan the trip.
“He couldn’t go with the local group because of the steps,” his daughter Kevyn Torbett said.
A handful of local chapters of the Honor Flight send veterans to the nation’s capital by bus. Torbett, who uses a wheelchair, is unable to access the bus, his daughter said.
Instead, the Torbetts connected with the national organization and scheduled an Honor Flight with American Airlines.
Smith said there were not many World War II veterans on the Honor Flight in D.C., so not many war stories were shared.
During the war, Torbett’s unit was assigned to help transport supplies to a base camp and he was part of a unit that operated a 155-millimeter howitzer, a large artillery piece which had a range up to nine miles.
Thankfully, Torbett left the war zone in Europe with no injuries, except for frost-bitten feet which led to neuropathy.
Upon returning home in Sullivan County from the war, Torbett married Peggy Penuel. They lived in Piney Flats and worked at his father’s sawmill and greenhouse, then known as the Johnson City Plant Farm, and operated it until a heart attack in 1991.
Torbett, a lifelong member of New Bethel Presbyterian Church in Piney Flats, now lives at Brookdale Senior Center. His daughter said Torbett is very active at the senior center and participates in all of the activities.
The Honor Flight Network says its mission is to fly the nation’s veterans to Washington to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. Lone Eagle Honor Flight, which sponsored the trip, ensures that all veterans, regardless of their geographic location in the U.S., are able to participate in an Honor Flight trip.
The Lone Eagle Hub honors veterans of all service eras, but gives priority to those who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam era and the time periods between these conflicts, according to its website.