A former federal prosecutor has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Johnson City and the Johnson City Police Department, alleging they violated her rights by firing her when she pressed for an investigation into a local business owner accused of raping multiple women.
Former Special Assistant United States Attorney Kateri Dahl filed the suit on June 23, and is seeking unspecified damages and court and attorney costs in a jury trial.
The suit accuses Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner of manufacturing false complaints about her job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the business owner. In the lawsuit, Dahl said Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him.
She also accused the department of botching his arrest on a federal warrant on a separate charge.
Asked about the allegations, a spokesperson for Johnson City declined to comment, saying they can't comment on pending litigation. The Press has filed several Freedom of Information Act requests seeking more information about incidents detailed in the lawsuit.
Dahl was hired in September 2019 through a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the JCPD and Washington County to investigate and prosecute violent firearm and drug trafficking crimes.
One such case was that of a man identified in the suit as "Robert Voe". The man's real name was redacted from the lawsuit. Dahl gathered "substantial" evidence that "Voe" was dealing drugs and had been credibly accused of raping multiple women, possibly causing the death of one, according to the lawsuit.
Investigation begins
Dahl said she began investigating "Voe" on Nov. 13, 2020, after she was approached by JCPD Detective Toma Sparks to review a potential case of a felon — "Voe" — found to be in possession of ammunition.
That request in itself, the suit says, was unusual in that "felon in possession of ammunition" charges are typically not brought by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Greeneville because they bring minimal prison time compared to the more serious charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
At that time "Voe" was being investigated for attempted murder after a woman fell from the window of his fifth-floor condo at 200 East Main Street in September 2020, according to the lawsuit.
The woman who fell survived, and police said at the time they did not suspect foul play.
"Voe" had, at this point, been previously named in two police reports for sexual assault, and Sparks told Dahl that there were unproven but pervasive rumors in the community that "Voe" was trafficking cocaine, the lawsuit states. While searching "Voe's" condo after the woman fell, Daul said police recovered a list of 23 names from "Voe's" nightstand with the word "raped" written at the top.
Dahl agreed to pursue the case, and alerted her superior. She also notified Sparks, Turner and JCPD Captain Kevin Peters of her intention to build a broader case against "Voe".
Her supervisor suggested they set up a meeting with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but the meeting didn’t happen after the agent caught the coronavirus.
Daul said Turner called her the day the meeting was supposed to take place, angry that she had arranged a meeting with the TBI without his knowledge or permission. Turner and Dahl met on Dec. 8 to review the case against “Voe”.
In that meeting, Dahl said she expressed concern about new evidence against "Voe" — including a second woman who came forward alleging "Voe" raped her — and said the pending "felon in possession of ammunition" charge was not serious enough given the evidence of other crimes.
Dahl identifies victims
Through her investigation, Dahl identified at least 10 victims and said was able to establish a pattern for how "Voe" conducted his sexual assaults.
Dahl believed "Voe" would meet young women and invite them to his condo, often after buying them alcohol or providing them with cocaine. She said the victims would pass out, only to later awaken and find they had been sexually assaulted.
One victim told Dahl that on June 2, 2020, she awoke in "Voe's" condo to find she had been sexually assaulted and fled downstairs where she encountered JCPD officers in the lobby. The suit describes her as in extreme distress, screaming and shoeless.
Rather than taking her to get medical attention or have a rape kit done, the officers drove her to her parents house, did not take a full report or follow up with her, and the officers also did not try to get a statement from "Voe," the suit says.
In July 2021, after Dahl left the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she said she identified two more potential victims, one of whom died in a single car crash in Elizabethton after last being seen alive with "Voe".
That woman allegedly called one of her sisters the night of the crash in "extreme emotional distress" but was incoherent. On Nov. 12, two days after the woman died, one of her sisters contacted the JCPD about her connection to "Voe", concerned she may have been drugged and or sexually assaulted, but was told the JCPD didn't have jurisdiction because she died in Elizabethton — despite the alleged assault occurring in Johnson City, according to the lawsuit.
Handling complaints
Over the course of her investigation, Dahl said Turner and other officers routinely downplayed sexual assault victims' complaints.
During a meeting with Turner and JCPD Captain Kevin Peters on Dec. 8, Dahl said she recalled Turner saying the names on the "raped" list recovered at "Voe's" condo "are not for sure in that regard, regardless of what he wrote in the notebook."
Turner allegedly went on to say, "Even the list, I don't know if that's girls he's raped or girls he's had consensual sex with and calls it whatever he calls it. All I know is there's a piece of paper with some first names on it."
Turner and Peters expressed doubt about the credibility of two of the victims, and Peters allegedly mocked the appearance of another victim, according to the lawsuit.
Dahl said one investigator told her that in their 20 years as a police officer they've "only encountered one real rape," and she said another officer said of the first victim, "You can see her on the security footage, and she's dressed like a real...well I won't say it."
In another instance, an investigator told her: "Well Kat, if you're so invested in developing this case, go have a drink (at a downtown restaurant) and let ‘Voe’ pick you up and take you back to his place. We'll come get you in an hour," according to the lawsuit.
"Voe" indicted on ammo charge
In April 2021, Dahl decided to just prosecute "Voe" on the "felon in possession of ammunition" charge, and he was indicted under seal on April 13, with a warrant obtained that same day.
Because "Voe" was not yet a fugitive, the arrest fell to the Johnson City Police's Special Investigative Squad. Dahl said she spent the next several weeks asking Detective Sparks and the SIS to serve the warrant as many as 30 times.
On May 5, 2021, police attempted to execute the arrest warrant.
According to the suit, three officers — the unnamed defendants in the suit — asked "Voe" to come out of his condo because they had a warrant for his arrest. This was improper, the suit said, because those indicted under seal should not be notified.
When "Voe" declined to leave his condo to be arrested, the lawsuit says the three officers left, while "Voe" fled the next day, and has not been arrested.
“‘Voe’s unlawful flight was possible only because of intentional or reckless misconduct by officers John Doe one through three," the suit says.
Dahl is fired
On May 11, Dahl went outside her chain of command and made a report with an agent at the local Federal Bureau of Investigation field office to express her concern about how the JCPD handled the case.
Turner learned of Dahl's communication with the FBI agent, and also of her continued investigation outside the scope of her duties, which were to prosecute violent firearm and drug trafficking crimes.
On June 25, despite reportedly telling her earlier that month her contract would be extended, Turner informed her they would not be renewing her contract and her job would be terminated less than a week later. Dahl would remain through July to transfer her pending cases to other federal prosecutors.
Dahl requested a meeting with Turner on June 28 asking why her contract wasn’t being renewed, and the two met in person the next day. Dahl said Turner told her that she was not responsive in communicating with his officers, something she denied.
She asked officers she regularly worked with if there were any problems with her communication, and was told they had no issues , according to the suit.
Suit filed
Dahl, prior to filing her civil suit, also filed whistleblower disclosures with the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General and the Criminal Division of the Public Integrity Section, urging them to investigate the JCPD and her termination.
Dahl is being represented by St. Louis, Missouri, attorney Hugh Eastwood and Bristol, Tennessee, attorney Alexis Tahinci.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Eastwood said “at this stage, I think we stand by everything in the complaint."