Johnson City police arrested a California man Sunday morning who they said had stolen property belonging to the Johnson City Public Library.
According to a news release from the city police department, officers were sent to the library at 100 W. Millard St., where the burglar alarm had been activated.
Upon arrival, officers saw Daniel Lindsay, of Visalia, California, at the front entrance. During the investigation, officers determined Lindsay had entered the building while it was closed, and had stolen property belonging to the library. Officers also found that Lindsay was in possession of three hypodermic syringes containing an unknown substance.
Police charged Lindsay with burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on $6,000 bond. Lindsay is set to appear in Washington County Sessions Court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.