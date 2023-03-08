Howard Hawk Willis Hearings

Joshua Hedrick gives his closing remarks in Willis’ defense.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Howard Hawk Willis’ defense team rested their case on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the judge with their closing remarks.

Willis, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2002 murders of 17-year-old Adam Chrismer and 16-year-old Samantha Leming Chrismer, is petitioning for a new trial on the grounds that several of his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to represent himself, claiming he was not provided with sufficient resources to defend himself.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you