Howard Hawk Willis’ defense team rested their case on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the judge with their closing remarks.
Willis, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2002 murders of 17-year-old Adam Chrismer and 16-year-old Samantha Leming Chrismer, is petitioning for a new trial on the grounds that several of his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to represent himself, claiming he was not provided with sufficient resources to defend himself.
In their closing remarks, his defense team reiterated the point that of the nine lawyers he had, three were removed from the case due to a conflict of interest, as they previously represented witnesses in the case. A fourth had to request removal because he had a sick relative and could not dedicate the necessary time to the case.
Joshua Hedrick, Willis’ primary attorney, also argued that the other five lawyers were removed due to conflicts that arose from complaints filed by Willis regarding their work on his case. The new petition argues these complaints are warranted, despite attorneys of the state pointing out that many of Willis’ complaints have been litigated and found to be without merit.
“What Mr. Bowman told us on the stand is that ‘people are difficult for a variety of reasons, and I don’t get mad at them for that,’ and as a criminal defense lawyer, that’s right,” Hedrick said. “Mr. Bowman said he got along with Mr. Willis, but Mr. Willis had his own notion of how to handle the case, as was Mr. Willis’ right. And Mr. Bowman is again correct. Mr. Willis has the right to choose his course of action.”
While Jim Bowman, Willis’ previous attorney, testified on Monday that Willis had the right to choose how his case was handled, he claimed Willis’ refusal to talk about certain topics made it impossible for him to do his job as legal counsel.
Hendrick went on to argue that another of Willis’ previous attorneys, William Lawson, only viewed case documents for a total of nine hours before going to trial. He pointed out that these documents total over 5,000 pages, meaning that Lawson would have had to be reading at a rate of over 500 pages an hour to have viewed the entirety of the discovery documents.
After realizing only nine hours were spent on the documents, Willis filed a complaint and requested a new lawyer. However, Willis’ current defense claimed that the judge at the time, Lyyn Brown, already believed Willis was manipulating the justice system.
“Mr. Lawson comes to court, and instead of saying ‘I’ve only spent nine hours with the discovery your honor,’ Mr. Lawson looks directly at the television camera and calls his client a liar. And in the transcript, not only does he call his client a liar, he confirmed this in the deposition. Not only does he call his client a liar, but he says he’s a blatant prevaricator,” said Hedrick. “And Judge Brown, who already believes that Mr. Willis is manipulation the system…hears Mr. Lawson call Mr. Willis a liar, and that matches with what he already thinks.”
State prosecutor Leeland Price rebutted the nine hour claim, saying that Lawson spent far more than nine hours reviewing the discovery, according to records. Price also brought up the question of what an attorney’s role truly is.
“I think the overall picture, there seems to be a dilemma here about the role of an attorney in the case,” Price said. “A lawyer plays a vital role to advise the client to shape the defense, to direct the way this case is going to go in consultation with the client. The lawyer is not just a mouthpiece to get up here and say and do whatever the client wants him to do, wants her to do. They have a very, very important role, and in each of these cases Mr. Willis was trying to change that.”
Price argues that Willis would not accept the advice of his attorneys, nor would he allow them to utilize their expertise to take the case in a direction they thought would lead to the best result.
The hearing briefings were approved to be provided post-hearing, so a decision on the case will likely not be released until the summer of 2023.
