It’s a brisk September morning, and Good Samaritan Ministries CEO Aaron Murphy is on the phone.
Good Samaritan has been open for about an hour, and Murphy has already taken a handful of calls from people desperately seeking help making rent or paying their utility bills. Earlier that morning, somebody came to the door seeking help to get her car out of an impound lot. Murphy said she had housing, but could no longer afford it with her current job, so she moved into her vehicle.
It was towed while she was working, and she needed to come up with around $700 to get it out.
“You just see that impact being made on people with the increase of housing,” Murphy said in his office, a sparsely decorated room with little more than a desk and a chair on the second floor of Good Samaritan’s downtown building. “You were trying, you parked your car, you went to work but your car is impounded — that was your home, that was your transportation.”
It’s just one example of the heart-wrenching stories Good Samaritan has been hearing with increased frequency in recent months, with a seemingly endless flow of people seeking help — squeezed between rapidly increasing housing costs, food costs and other hardships.
Good Samaritan itself faces many of the same external pressures, like the increase in grocery costs, which has driven the cost of operating their food pantry up 33%, Murphy said.
“We’re just kind of at a crossroads, figuring things out, doing the best we can,” Murphy said. “We’re not living hand-to-mouth — we’re good stewards as to what God has put in front of us, but the need is just out the roof. I’m not sure in my 10 to 11 years of working here I have seen this demand before.“
On average, Murphy estimates they’re receiving between 75 and 100 calls per day, well beyond the amount they can typically handle. Some days Murphy has come back from a half-hour lunch break to as many as 50 missed calls. Most calls are from people needing help making rent or paying utilities, and each call comes with a cost.
And though they’ve tried to access more funding through grants, as well as partnerships with other organizations to help meet that need, it’s still not enough. That’s left Good Samaritan, a nonprofit trying to prevent people from losing housing, in an unenviable position of taking more and more requests for help without the money to address them all.
“Homeless prevention is what we thrive on — keeping families in homes, and we find it very challenging right now, just the load, the weight that we’re carrying,” Murphy said. “We want to express the need that’s out there, and I don’t believe that’s being communicated well. I know there are people who care and are able to help, but I don’t believe they know the magnitude of what’s out there.”
It’s forced them to be more intentional about who they help, and what services they offer. Good Samaritan, for example, typically provides families in need with Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes, but this year instead of giving turkey to families for Thanksgiving, they may be forced to provide them with less-expensive chickens. It’s a change that seems small, but is a microcosm of the pressure they’re under to address more need with no increase in funding.
“Those are hard conversations we have to have internally, and it’s all because of costs,” Murphy said. “We have to change programming, scaling things back to still try and address need, but do you really address the need if you do less because it costs more?“
That‘s something that weighs on Murphy, who said he and his staff debrief at the end of each day to support each other mentally.
“There are those who may have been on the level of ‘making it’, but that increase in housing has pushed them over the edge, has put them in poverty,” Murphy said.
Murphy, who is also a member of the Johnson City Commission, said the city is also trying to address issues of affordable housing through partnerships with community organizations that build affordable homes.
“The city has made efforts to rectify the issue,” Murphy said. “That is a start. I believe there are more things to come. There are conversations that are being held.”
Murphy said there are four main ways people can help Good Samaritan: praying, advocating, volunteering and donating. Those interested in volunteering or donating can do so on their website, goodsamjc.org. Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605.
“It’s like, alright, here’s our yearly budget and we’re only going to give this much this month because we feel that’ll put a dent in the need out there,” Murphy explained. “But if that demand is quadruple, you’re like, ‘Are we really making a difference?‘ And the answer is yes, but we need more help in doing so.”