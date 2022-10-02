Good Samaritan Ministries

Director Aaron Murphy said Good Samaritan Minstries may have to provide chicken instead of turkey in its holiday meals this year due to cost increases.

 Johnson City Press

It’s a brisk September morning, and Good Samaritan Ministries CEO Aaron Murphy is on the phone.

Good Samaritan has been open for about an hour, and Murphy has already taken a handful of calls from people desperately seeking help making rent or paying their utility bills. Earlier that morning, somebody came to the door seeking help to get her car out of an impound lot. Murphy said she had housing, but could no longer afford it with her current job, so she moved into her vehicle.

