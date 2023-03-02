Students and visitors were alerted via intercom Thursday about 6:40 p.m. to evacuate the D.P. Culp Student Center, with a new alert message saying that there was an emergency within the building.

ETSU Public Safety was on the scene to investigate after receiving reports of a smoke detector going off, according to Sgt. Dreama Pullon.

