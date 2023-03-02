ETSU students ordered to evacuate D.P. Culp Center From staff reports Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students and visitors were alerted via intercom Thursday about 6:40 p.m. to evacuate the D.P. Culp Student Center, with a new alert message saying that there was an emergency within the building.ETSU Public Safety was on the scene to investigate after receiving reports of a smoke detector going off, according to Sgt. Dreama Pullon.Around 10 minutes later, evacuated students were given the all-clear to enter the building again. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telephony Police Security And Public Safety Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR