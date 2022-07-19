In this undated photo, Don Wells and Candus Bly are shown with their four children, including Summer, lower right. The girl, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing from the family’s home in Hawkins County’s Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021.The 5-year-old girl has been missing from their home in Hawkins County’s Beech Creek community since June 15.
Thursday marks the 16th day since Summer Wells was reported missing. To report credible information call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).
ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells released a video on his family’s YouTube channel Tuesday morning that included a letter to the people he believes kidnapped his daughter, Summer.
Wells said Sunday that he would write messages to those he believes took the child and to Summer herself.
Summer Wells has been missing for more than a year and was reportedly last seen at her Beech Creek area home in Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.
In the letter, Don Wells stated that the alleged kidnappers have caused his family unimaginable grief.
“To the persons or the persons responsible for kidnapping Summer, not only have you broken Summer’s heart and taken her away from her mother and father, who love her very much, but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated, ruining her life,” said Wells.
“You have also broken the hearts of her father, mother and brothers and, in the midst of all the commotion, ruined our lives.”
Wells added that Summer’s disappearance has caused his family financial hardship.
“You see, the public blames us,” Wells stated. “I don’t know if we’ll ever find employment again. Nobody will hire my wife, and I’ve been fired from a job I’ve had for 13 years. We may end up losing everything! When you took our little girl, you took our very lives!”
Wells said the alleged kidnappers should return Summer to her family before God punishes them.
“Why can’t you give our little girl back before God’s wrath descends on you?” Wells asked. “You’ve broken many hearts and, more especially, an innocent 5-year-old girl’s heart. One day God will hold you accountable for this crime unless you do something to make this right!”
Wells asked the alleged kidnappers to bring Summer home.
“Please do the right thing and turn our daughter over to the authorities,” Wells stated. “We’re begging you with all our hearts, please do the right thing.”
The video concludes with about three minutes of photos of Summer. The letter was also published on the family’s website, findsummerwells.com.
“This letter is from Don Wells, representing his own thoughts, is written as he fulfills a season in jail for a probation violation which occurred after Summer disappeared from Don Wells’ home,” states the website. “These are Mr. Wells’ own words.”
Wells said he also plans to release a letter in the next few days to Summer.
