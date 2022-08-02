Have you ever driven across a bridge and wonder who it was named after, and why?
In Carter County there are 88 bridges named for people, most are ordinary citizens. Some are named for Carter Countians who served in the military, some who came home and some who did not. Others are named for elected officials. Many Carter Countians drive over the Gilbert Peters Bridge every day, but who was Gilbert Peters?
That question and more will be answered at Friday’s meeting of the Watauga Historical Association by Nancy Ensor, author of “We’ll Cross that Bridge.”
Ensor is a longtime radio news reporter and air personality, on both the AM and FM side of broadcasting throughout East Tennessee and did a stint at Milligan College’s campus radio station as manager. Ensor also worked as a reporter for the Elizabethton Star newspaper, and later as city editor for the company’s Johnson City Star. Residing in Elizabethton’s Stoney Creek community, Ensor loves the mountains and the people of East Tennessee, where she has lived since she was 9 years old. Her book is a tribute to her neighbors and fellow Carter Countians, a project that started with the COVID lockdown. The book can be purchased for $20 at Lingerfelt Pharmacy in Elizabethton or from Ensor. There will be books available for sale at the meeting.
The association’s meeting is being held on Friday this month instead of its usual Thursday due to the election. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton Haynes State Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St. Johnson City.
For those interested who cannot personally attend, you may attend by Zoom. The meeting ID is 868 8559 1706 and the pass code is 685287.