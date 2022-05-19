The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society is partnering with the Johnson City Press to create a video series containing information, tips and advice relating to pet care and the Humane Society’s programs.
The series, called “Paw Talk,” will include a variety of information such as advice for first-time pet owners, spay and neuter information and details on the adoption process. Other topics include children with animals, cat pregnancy and foster, adoption, and volunteer opportunities.
“We’re planning it to be a weekly Paw Talk video,” said head of public relations and Program Coordinator Halee Robinson, “with the goal of it being less than three minutes, so something that people don’t have to really get that deep into. They can just watch it in passing with information that’s beneficial for animal owners or potential animal owners.”
They hope to spotlight several of their adoptable animals, especially their longest residents, in several of the videos, along with any events they will be promoting.
Some of their adoptable pets have been at the shelter for almost six months. according to Robinson.
The series begins this week and can be viewed at www.johnsoncitypress.com/photo-video/video under the videos section and will continue to be published on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future. It can also be accessed by typing bit.ly/3G1QSo7 into your web browser.
For more information or to view the Humane Society’s adoptable animals, visit hswctn.org.
