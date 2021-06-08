ELIZABETHTON — It has been the mission of the East Tennessee Antique Engine Association to celebrate the engines of the 19th and 20th century that once provided power to farms, factories, oil fields and other human endeavors.
Now, the organization is making a little history of its own. This week, the organization will mark the 50th annual East Tennessee Crank Up on Thursday to Saturday, June 10-12. For 50 years, members of the organization have gathered on some wooded acres of Geoff Hutchings’ residence at 2045 Sciota Road, near the Laurels, to show off the engines they have collected over the decades.
These engines range from small gas engines that provided power for farms more than a century ago, to giant 120-horsepower engines that provided power to run a whole series of oil wells or run all the equipment in a manufacturing plant.
Every year, the Crank Up features a different engine manufacturing company. This year, the Superior Gas Engine Co. of Springfield, Ohio, will be featured. Hutchings is quite familiar with the Superior models. He owns a 25-horsepower Superior and his grandson, Kristian Lewis, has practically rebuilt one over the past couple of years.
Lewis is home-schooled and one of his classes is a mechanics class in which he takes what his grandfather has taught him to replace a flywheel and intake valve and make several other repairs to bring life back to this engine of history.
Hutchings said these engines on display are certainly pieces of history. “Each one has a story,” he said.
He then went on to prove it by discussing the history of some of the engines on display. One came from an island in the middle of the Hudson River where an arms dealer once stored cannons and other implements of war used in the Civil War and from other 19th century wars. It was so profitable that the entrepreneur, Francis Bannerman, not only stored his cannons on the island but also built a huge Scottish castle there.
It was a good thing Bannerman located his inventory there instead of where the business had started: overcrowded Manhattan Island. Hutchings said stores of gunpowder and other explosives exploded. It blew up the inventory, wrecked the castle and damaged equipment.
One of the pieces of damaged equipment was an engine that Hutchings bought and moved to Sciota Road. He repaired the engine and got it working again, but you can still tell it had been involved in the explosion. How? “One of the flywheels is warped,” Hutchings said. It runs fine, but the warped flywheel is a constant reminder of the engine’s unique past.
One of the most historic engines in the collection has to be an engine manufactured in Manchester, England, by the Crossley Brothers, pioneers in the internal combustion engine and the Otto four-stroke cycle engine in 1876. At the time, the engine ran on what was called illuminating gas. This substance is no longer made, so Hutchings uses a modern tank of hydrogen to run the engine. There are only a handful of these engines in existence around the world, Hutchings said, but his is even special among this tiny handful. That is because the last owner of the engine that Hutchings bought was the Henry Ford Museum. The engine still has markings from its previous ownership.
Hutchings said he was able to buy the rare engine back in the 1980s, when the Ford Motor Company was experiencing financial difficulties.
Worldwide economic distress and tremendous explosions have helped the East Tennessee Antique Engine Association assemble its collection. To learn more about the history of the engines and also how they were used to operate oil fields, factories, grist mills, shingle mills, and how one big engine helped R.J. Reynolds provide power for an entire island off the Georgia coast, come to the golden anniversary of the East Tennessee Crank Up.