Another Washington County commissioner has announced plans to step down from the 15-member board.
Commissioner Larry England told his colleagues Monday that September’s meeting will be his last. His announcement comes more than a month after former Commissioner Gary McAllister attended his last meeting as a member of the governing body.
England, who has served on the commission since 2014, said he will be moving out of the 7th District (which includes the Towne Acres/Towne Acres County and Indian Trail precincts) next month.
“If everything goes as planned, my wife Debbie and I will be moving in September,” England said. “I will still be in Johnson City, but unfortunately I will not remain in the district I was elected to serve.”
England, who is a Republican, was re-elected to the 7th District seat in 2018.
“I hate that I can’t fulfill my obligation for the next two years, but I feel it is time to downsize and make a change,” he said Monday. “It’s been an honor to serve. It’s also been educational, and sometimes entertaining.”
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said England has been “an asset to his community,” and noted he was always willing to “step up and fill a need” on the board.
England’s departure will leave the commission with two unfilled seats. The 13th District vacancy, which was created when McAllister moved from that district, will be filled by the voters at the polls on Nov. 3.
Kenneth Huffine, a Republican, is the only candidate to qualify for that seat.
Matherly said the 7th District vacancy will likely be filled by commissioners at their meeting in October. He said a public notice of the open seat will be made in September.