Meals, staples to be distributed at five locations
ELIZABETHTON — As it has done so many times in Thanksgivings past, First Baptist Church of Elizabethton has found a way to overcome an obstacle, but this was the biggest challenge ever for the church’s Feast of Sharing.
The volunteer effort has always found a way to get more food to feed a growing need, always found a way to get food to families who could not make it to the church and always found a way minister to the ones Christ had commanded his followers to minister to.
But Thanksgiving 2020 brought the challenge of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). With it came the need for even more attention to sanitation. The need for social distancing meant the end of dining as a group in the church fellowship hall. It meant packaging the freshly made meals and distributing them to needy families.
All of the plans to accomplish this have been made and the first steps in preparing Thursday’s meal are now starting. Once again, Lisa Bunn is serving as chair of the effort.
It meant coordinating with other locations in order to set up distribution points with ample parking and space. That was successful. Now, there will be five different places where people can go Thursday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to receive the meals. These are:
• First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St.
• Hunter Elementary School, 145 Hope St.
• Valley Forge Elementary School, 1485 Riverview Drive.
• Happy Valley Elementary School, 1840 Milligan Highway.
• East Side Elementary School, 800 Siam Road.
Volunteers distributing the food will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Those who are participating — picking up the food — are encouraged to wear masks.
In addition to the prepared Thanksgiving dinner, there will also be one bag of canned goods and other staples handed out with the meals — one per family — as long as the supplies last.