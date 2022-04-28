The Boone Lake Association will conduct its 23rd Annual Boone Lake Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will conclude with music and a picnic between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. Cash prizes will be awarded for trash collection during this time.
Organizers say the event typically attracts several hundred volunteers, who will remove 15 or more tons of trash that include floating logs, hundreds of tires and plastics from the lake.
The Boone Lake Association was created more than 35 years to address pollution on Boone Lake. The volunteer organization has grown to several hundred contributors comprised of concerned citizens, property owners, environmentalists and regional businesses.
For more information, go to www.boonelakeassociation.org.