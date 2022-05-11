The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a bass fishing tournament this weekend, and the winner will walk home with at least $1,000.
“This fundraiser takes place at a vital time for us as we prepare for our busiest time of the year,” Shelter Director Tammy Davis said. “During the summer months the number of animals entering the shelter increases dramatically, and with the increase of animals comes an increase in expenses, including medical expenses for injured animals.”
The tournament will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Watauga Lake (Rat Branch) at 7 a.m. Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.
Entry to the tournament costs $100 per boat (two-person max), $50 of which goes directly to the shelter. A Sonic hot dog, chips and a drink will be available at weigh-in for a donation.
There is a five-bass limit, and the fish must be alive. There are also size requirements for the bass:
- Largemouth Bass: 12-inch minimum.
- Smallmouth Bass: 15-inch minimum.
- Spotted Bass: 12-inch minimum,
For more information, or to register, call Marty White at (423) 733-6688. Participants can also register the day of the festival at 6 a.m.