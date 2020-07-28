Shelter director hoping to have at least 75 adopted at weekend event
It happens every year — kitten season — and the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is reaching out to the public to find forever homes for as many as 75 felines
“We’ve been OK until recently,” shelter Director Tammy Davis said. “We’re in a bind because it’s kitten season.”
An adoption event earlier this year helped some, with 44 cats and kittens finding new homes, but with 225 of the felines in the shelter, and 150 in foster care, Davis planned another event for this weekend
But with COVID-19 still rearing its head, there are a few more steps to take before showing up at the shelter to browse around.
“People have to have an approved application before adopting. They can go on our website or Facebook page or email us. We’ll forward them the application, they send it back and when it’s approved we set up an appointment for them to come,” Davis said.
The shelter will have six sections socially distanced and only six potential adopters at a time can be in the building.
“There will be six different sections in the shelter and we’ll have six people at one time and they can rotate,” she said. “We did this earlier and we adopted 44 kittens. It worked really well. Everybody came to their appointment and we were able to keep people socially distanced. That was four hours on a Friday and four hours on a Saturday.
This event will be three days — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — with 45-minute appointments from 1 p.m.until 4 p.m.
Davis said the turnaround for applications is pretty quick, so there’s plenty of time to get one filed and be approved to adopt a kitten or cat.
“If we received the application within business hours they should get an email pretty quick on the approval,” she said.
Every cat or itten that leaves the shelter for a new home will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and they will have their vaccines.
The shelter has had a July adoption fee special going on with the normal fee dropped to $20. During the event this weekend, the fee will be $15.
}Davis stressed it’s imperative that anyone who wants to adopt needs to fill out an application and get an appointment time to go view the animals
“People need to have an application approved so we can set up the appointments. They can look at the available animals on our petfinder.com site ahead of time to give them an idea of what we have.
“If we can adopt out 75 cats or kittens, that would be a huge help,” she said.