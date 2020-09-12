In August, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 389 animals — 244 of which were cats and kittens.
In the past two weeks, the shelter has taken in about 100 cats and kittens as kitten season hits its peak. With such an influx of kittens, Shelter Director Tammy Davis put out an urgent call for kitten fosters and donations in preparation for what could be a busier September.
Last September, the shelter took in 347 cats and kittens.
“August and September are some of our busiest months. It probably won’t die down until November to be honest,” Davis said. “What we need is people who can temporarily foster kittens that come in that are too young to be adopted, or people who can foster a mother cat that has kittens until the kittens are old enough to be adopted.”
Typically, kitten season — the time of year when the shelter takes in the most kittens — runs from May to July, but Davis said it’s been getting longer and longer in recent years, now running from May-September.
“We always talk about kitten season, and this year it seems like it has kind of peaked a little bit later than normal,” Davis said.
Davis said fostering doesn’t take much space or time, particularly if you foster a mother with kittens, and said using a spare bedroom or bathroom would be ideal, as they ask people with other pets keep them away from the fosters. Typically, it’s about a three- to four-week commitment, or eight weeks for newborns. In order to be eligible for adoption, a kitten must be at least 8 weeks old and weigh two pounds.
Anyone interested in fostering can fill out an application online at bit.ly/2RfSVwb, or email the shelter at info@wcjcanimalshelter.org for more information. Davis said the shelter is running a small staff, so it may take a day or more to respond to any inquires, and asked people to be patient. Adoptions for eligible cats have been reduced to $15 until they can clear space in the shelter.
For those who can’t adopt or foster, Davis said the shelter could use donations of dry kitten food, canned kitten food and kitten replacement milk. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, shipped there or purchased from the shelter’s Amazon wishlist.
Daisy Duke to visit shelter
Daisy Duke, the beloved bloodhound featured in the Press, will host a meet-and-greet fundraiser at the animal shelter today. Anyone who makes a donation to the shelter will receive a “pawtographed” photo from Daisy Duke.
The event will be held at the shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., at 2 p.m.