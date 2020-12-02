Someone brazenly drove through a back fence at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter on Tuesday evening while a board meeting was in progress, according to Director Tammy Davis.
Workers found the damage after the meeting as everyone was preparing to leave, ahe said.
"We feel like it was intentional," Davis said. "My first concern was for my dogs. One of them could easily have been injured."
The damage was to an outside area for dogs that attaches to kennels for dogs that aren't ready for adoption yet.
"The thought crossed my mind that someone was attempting to break in to steal an animal," Davis said.
In addition to the fence damage, an above-ground water spigot was pushed over. The spigot post didn't break, but Davis said there could be damage to the water line under the concrete.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6007 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.