Each year Independence Day is celebrated with barbecues, pool parties, fireworks and more. But many don’t realize that our fun festivities may be traumatic for our furry friends. Many animals get scared and overwhelmed by the crowds and loud noises, causing them to enter “fight or flight” mode.
Nearly one-in-five lost pets first go missing after being scared by the sound of fireworks, thunderstorms or other loud noises, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. With fireworks being such a prevalent part of July fourth celebrations, more animals go missing during this holiday than any other part of the year.
“It’s our busiest days of the year,” said Michael Jacobs, a member of the animal control/intake team at the Washington County Animal Shelter. “We always have to have extra staff on July fifth.”
Jacobs recommends keeping dogs inside, playing soft music or turning the TV on to cover the sound of fireworks, possibly giving your pets a relaxer, and keeping them as comfortable as possible. He notes that if you do take them outside, make sure they are on a leash.
Halee Robinson, a program assistant at the Humane Society of Washington County, also advises pet owners not to shoot fireworks from their own property if possible.
”Fireworks can be pretty traumatic for dogs; they don’t like them at all,” Robinson said.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reiterates both Jacobs’ and Robinson’s advice to keep pets inside in a secure environment and away from fireworks. They also suggest never leaving alcoholic beverages unattended, only using animal-safe products on your pets and keeping an eye on matches and lighter fluids.
It is also recommended to keep your pets on their normal diet and to keep them away from items such as glow sticks or citronella candles that may be toxic or cause choking. For the full list of tips, please visit www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/fourth-july-safety-tips .
While most of this information refers to dogs, it is important to note that some cats may also get overwhelmed or spooked by fireworks or crowds.
Luckily, most cats are more likely to hide than attempt an escape, but checking on them and having soothing music playing to distract from the sound of fireworks may be helpful.
In the event that your pet does go missing, be sure to check your local shelters in the following days in case they were found or turned in. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also developed an interactive mobile app that provides users with a specialized search plan based on information they provide about their pet’s behaviors and individual circumstances.
The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhone devices and on Googleplay for Android devices.
As the holiday weekend approaches, make the appropriate plans for your pets and be sure to update any identification tags or microchip information. Refrain from taking your pets along to firework displays and other crowded events and make sure your furry friends are comfortable, secure, and taken care of this Fourth of July.