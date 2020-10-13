The Johnson City Salvation Army has kicked off its all-new virtual Angel Tree shopping campaign for area children who will be in need at Christmas.
With a single make-up day remaining for families in Unicoi County who have not yet registered, Capt. Bethany Yocum said Tuesday nearly 1,400 children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties are registered for the mid-December gift distribution.
Modified for safety during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, the 2020 Angel Tree campaign features an online gift registry designed to streamline both the shopping and the processing of new shoes, coats and toys for the children.
A link to the “Walmart Registry for Good” is available at the Johnson City Salvation Army website, www.salvationarmyjohnsoncity.org.
The campaign also offers Angel Tree shoppers the option of traditional in-person shopping, with gift tags to be made available at a later date at Angel Tree locations at the Mall at Johnson City and Walmart locations in Johnson City and Elizabehton.
Each Angel Tree tag will include a printed list of gift options comparable to those available at the online registry. Because the Salvation Army staff will attempt to manage this year’s distribution without the assistance of volunteers, a completed Angel Tree package for one child will consist of a new pair of shoes, a new coat and three age-appropriate toys.
A third option for those who wish to help is a monetary donation designated for the Angel Tree made by mail to the Salvation Army of Johnson City, 204 W. Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604.
Yocum emphasized the new logistics are intended to keep everyone involved in the Angel Tree project as safe as possible.
And she said early feedback on the online gift registry has been positive, with about three dozen Angel Tree shoppers visiting the registry so far.
The Salvation Army’s request is for community members to help the Salvation Army “Rescue Christmas.”
“Help us celebrate an old tradition in a new way by shopping online, sending your donation by mail or shopping in person,” Yocum said in a press release introducing the online Angel Tree gift registry.
“This year due to Covid, we have made some exciting changes to how the community can adopt (and) support our sweet Angels and still feel safe,” she said.
“We have almost 1,400 children in need of hope and joy, brought to them through gifts under their tree and a meal on their table on Christmas day. That can’t happen without you.”
Food for a holiday meal for the families of each of the Angel Tree children and for several hundred low-income seniors in the three-county area will once again be provided by the Johnson City Press Christmas Box.
Now in its 40th annual holiday season, this year’s Christmas Box food distribution has also been modified to help guard against the spread of the virus. More details about this year’s Christmas Box will be provided as fundraising for the project kicks off this weekend.
For Unicoi County families and seniors who have not yet registered for Angel Tree gifts and Christmas Box food, and for other Unicoi County residents in need of help with food, utilities, rent or other social services, the Salvation Army will host a special Assistance Day, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin. The church is at 540 Adams St., just off Jackson Love Highway.
Capt. Antwann Yocum, commander of the Johnson City Salvation Army Corps, said the event is part of a new mobile approach to better meet the needs of Unicoi County residents, particularly those who have lost work or access to resources for stability.
“In normal circumstances services are accessed in our office through an appointment with a caseworker, but everyone understands that in-person appointments have not been easy to coordinate. At this time however, working with Calvary Baptist Church Pastor David Crutchfield, we have worked out a way to safely provide much-needed assistance to the residents of Unicoi and Erwin,” he said.
For more information about the event, contact the Johnson City Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.