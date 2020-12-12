Angel Tree gifts for nearly 1,400 children and food for Christmas for each of their families and for several hundred low-income seniors are set to roll out this week at the Appalachian Fairgrounds and National Guard Armory in Elizabethton.
Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Bethany Yocum said Friday Angel Tree shopping has been completed for each of the children, with an anonymous organization picking up the last of 100 or more children last week as they have for the past several years.
Work to process the gifts for distribution is progressing furiously with help from a small crew of volunteers who will join the Salvation Army staff in the distribution Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton and Friday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
Both distributions will be conducted in drive-through fashion to help avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Yocum had several reminders to help keep everyone safe during the distribution and to allow the drive-through lines to move more quickly.
• Angel Tree and Christmas Box recipients must bring their ID and their distribution appointment cards in order to receive their gifts and food.
• Everyone should remain inside their vehicle as they wait for their paperwork to be checked and their gifts and food to be placed inside their car.
• Volunteers should not attempt to walk in and join in the distribution as they have in past years.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s Angel Tree project has been conducted with multiple precautions including an online shopping registry through which shoppers provided most of the children’s gifts.
Volunteer participation in the shopping campaign and gift processing was dramatically reduced and to help streamline the distribution, gift giving was limited to a new pair of shoes, a new coat and three toys for each child.
This year’s 40th annual Johnson City Press Christmas Box food distribution was also modified to allow the Salvation Army to handle all the labor without the help of Washington County inmates and community volunteers who had joined forces to roll out the holiday food boxes for decades.
The size of the Christmas Box was reduced to a smaller box of 22 to 24 canned goods and shelf stable food items, a small ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of onions and a $25 food shopping gift certificate for families of three to five.
Families of six or more will receive two $25 gift certificates with the side items. And small households of one or two — and several hundred low-income seniors who live alone — will receive a $35 food certificate.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, which has partnered with the Christmas Box in food procurement for several holiday seasons, has stepped up its participation. This year the food bank will also provide trucks and drivers to pick up and deliver the pre-packed food boxes and side items to the Salvation Army for distribution with the Angel Tree packages
Donations to the Christmas Box can be made online atjcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
The Christmas Box is a 501 ( c) 3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.
More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or by contacting Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or 423-722-0538.