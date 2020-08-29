The Johnson City Salvation Army is registering area children for what will be a historic and transitional Angel Tree shopping season.
To avoid the risks posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), signup for this year’s Angel Tree gifts for low-income children and Johnson City Press Christmas Box food for the children’s families and several hundred area seniors is being conducted by phone.
Now through Sept. 18, families in need of assistance in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties must call the Salvation Army at 423-926-2101 to arrange an appointment for a telephone assessment of their eligibility.
Needed documents will be submitted by email or dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 204 W. Walnut St., and eligible families will receive their distribution appointment cards by mail.
Salvation Army Captain Bethany Yocum said, “They should call us and we’ll get them down for an appointment to register by phone. They’ll drop off or email us their documents and we’ll send their distribution time to them by mail.”
“We have been calling our past recipients to get them registered first and we will continue to do that. So if they registered last year, they can expect a call from us. If they don’t get a call or if their phone number has changed, they should call us in the next couple of weeks.”
“If they have not registered in the past, they should go ahead and call us now.”
The early registration is in preparation for what will be a new, online Angel Tree shopping campaign followed by a gift distribution to be conducted by the Salvation Army staff with as little volunteer help as possible.
“The idea is for us to be able to handle all of it ourselves, for everybody’s safety. The health and safety of us, our volunteers and our recipients is at the forefront. That’s the number one thing.”
Absent the Washington County Detention Center community service crews that historically provide the muscle behind the Angel Tree but cannot help this year because of the virus, packing and distributing the Angel Tree gifts will be a much greater challenge.
To streamline the effort and to return the Angel Tree to its initial purpose of providing supplemental Christmas gifts to low-income children, the content of the children’s Angel Tree packages will be limited to a coat, shoes and three age-appropriate toys per child.
Yocum said that while gift tags for the Angel Tree children will still be available for pick up at the traditional tree locations, the goal will be to have all gifts purchased online through a link to a shopping registry for the Salvation Army.
People who do not shop online will be able to come to the Salvation Army office for special instructions on what to purchase. And the option of making a monetary donation to sponsor a gift box for an Angel Tree child will still be available.
While guarding against the spread of the virus, Yocum said the plan for this year’s Angel Tree will transition the program online, limit both the size of the Angel Tree packages and the need for volunteers and return the program to its roots as a supplemental Christmas service.
“The Angel Tree had grown far beyond that … but our hope is that donors will put all that same passion into this new thing online,” she said.
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box meanwhile will be working to provide Christmas food for the families of each of the Angel Tree children and for several hundred area seniors in what will be its 40th annual Christmas Season.
For those who wish to help, donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.
The Christmas Box is a 501(c)3 organization, All donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.