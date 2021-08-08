FLAG POND — A group from the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville is making sure the memory of those interred in the Gillis Cemetery in Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park never dies.
Historic Site park rangers Burke Greear and A.J. Gilland and Youth Conservation Corps member Joshua Hyde made the trip after Park Manager Tim Pharis contacted them after discovering damage to the cemetery.
“He had discovered that this cemetery that was there within their watershed had been damaged by tree fall and asked if we could do something about it, and of course I said yes without even seeing what it was,” Greear said.
The group spent roughly five hours clearing debris and resetting and cleaning the headstones of Edgar Ezekial Gillis, David Samuel Gillis and Margaret Murray Gillis, the last of which died in 1947. The cemetery holds five graves total, though two are only marked with blank field stones. Local volunteer Carl Ramsey was on hand to provide the history of the site to the group.
“Somebody told me a long time ago that we all die twice — that the first time you die is when physical life ceases, you stop breathing, heart stops beating, that,” Greear said. “The second time you die is the last time somebody remembers you, or the last time your name is uttered. So I want to make sure in cemeteries that are hidden or damaged or neglected or forgotten about that they don’t suffer that second death.”
According to Greear, the cemetery repairs helped the group achieve two goals at once. The Andrew Jackson National Historic Site is currently hosting Hyde through the Youth Conservation Corps. Youth Conservation Corps members learn about historic preservation through work such as the Gillis Cemetery repair project.
Earlier in the month, the group took Hyde to Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City where they repaired the headstone of an infant who died in 1851.
“When I take these young folks to other parks I want them to have a sort of educational component — learn about the park unit where we’re going and their operation and their resources and how it’s managed, but then also some sort of physical service project is part of the visit as well.”
For Greear, historical preservation, such as the repair work done to Gillis Cemetery, is crucial to keeping those who are no longer here from dying that second death.
“You feel really like you’re caring for that person in a way, and it brings you down to that individual level, to me anyway, and it gives me a good deal of satisfaction to do this,” Greear said.