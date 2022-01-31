GREENEVILLE — Andrew Johnson Bank has announced the hiring of Randy Sizemore as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Sizemore oversees the Finance and Accounting areas of Andrew Johnson Bank, which includes monthly financial reporting to senior management and the Board of Directors, overseeing the bank’s bond portfolio, liquidity planning and forecasting, regulatory capital and report submission, monitoring interest rate risk, budgeting, and financial analysis of current and future banking activities.
Sizemore is a part of the executive leadership team and provides both encouragement and support for all bank employees.
Prior to joining Andrew Johnson Bank, Sizemore served as CFO for Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Savings Bank based in Huntington, Indiana for almost 20 years. He brings with him nearly three decades of banking experience across three different community banks.
Sizemore holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from Ball State University and also earned a diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has served as a board member for numerous non-profits, including Rotary Club and United Way, as well as other human service and economic development organizations and his local church.
Sizemore is the father of four boys and now resides in Greeneville with his wife, Amanda, and their youngest son.
“We are grateful to have made a Tennessean out of Randy and our bank is already benefitting from his experience, leadership, and character. Indiana’s loss is Greeneville’s gain, and we know Randy will be a great asset to our community,” said President and CEO Paige Hull.
Andrew Johnson Bank is located in East Tennessee and has locations in Greeneville, Jonesborough, Johnson City, Morristown and Cleveland. Visit the bank’s website at AJBank.com to learn more about what they offer and how it can help you. Member FDIC.